THE POLICE WILL FIND YOU: Munroe to explore ‘radical expansion’ of CCTV

Munroe: Removal of curfew won’t have “big burden” on crime front

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A “radical expansion” of the closed-circuit television program could see real-time cameras placed in areas that ShotSpotter technology has identified as high-crime zones, according to Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe.

He said he intends to discuss the expansion with technocrats on the Royal Bahamas Police Force to determine what the expansion will require and cost.

He told the media that criminals must understand that while officers cannot be on every corner, the government’s resources can and will bring them to justice.

“When we toured the real-time crime center, displayed where shots were happening, whether they were single shots, multiple shots, so we have to use technology,” he said at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“We don’t have a policeman on every corner.

“You can have a camera placed where policemen are not.

“The people who choose to be criminals must understand that if that is your choice, we are going to deploy resources that will permit us to identify you so you can be held to account.”

Munroe said there continues to be a challenge with getting private citizens who possess CCTV footage of a crime to be cooperative with authorities in handing over that footage.

“The issues that arise with regard to reluctance of — and we’re not talking about the police being slack in anything, we’re talking about private citizens who say they have an issue with crime, when they have a CCTV system that captures the crime, that records it, not being cooperative with the police.

“Now, you can have all the complaints you want with the police, but it is a cooperative venture.

“The public has to participate in this venture.

“If it doesn’t fully engage, fully participate at all levels, then we are going to have a problem.”

In June 2019, the former administration signed a contract with Bahamian firm Proficient Business Services to expand CCTV throughout New Providence with an additional 500-plus cameras.

Munroe was asked whether the eased restrictions later this month could give rise to crime in The Bahamas.

The emergency orders will come to an end on November 13.

It is expected the curfew will also fall away, though new draft legislation gives the minister of health the authority to reinstate such restrictions if the need arises.

But Munroe said the data on crime does not support the notion that the curfew has suppressed crime.

For example, statistically, murders are more commonplace in the day, Munroe pointed out.

“Removing a curfew won’t add a big burden insofar as that is concerned,” the minister said.

“The police police 24 hours a day.”