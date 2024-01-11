The Police Commissioner contends that authorities have crime under control

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander asserted Thursday afternoon that even though there have been 10 murders since the start of the year, police have a “handle on crime,” in country.

His comments came on the sidelines of the official Opening of the Legal Year 2024.

The commissioner contends that, even though the current crime wave is a concern, authorities are solving these incidents.

He also applauded the efforts of the church to stand alongside the police in their crime fight.

He noted that the message delivered by Rev Harry Bain, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, during the Opening of the Legal Year Thursday morning, was quite similar to his current policing plan.

But, while the police force and the church appear to be on the same page in their stance against crime and how to handle the criminal element, recent comments made by Attorney General Ryan Pinder would suggest that the judiciary is of a different belief.

Even though the church and the top brass of the police force have called on the judiciary to consider amending the current Bail Act to prevent repeat offenders from committing serious crimes, the AG says there will be no changes made to the Bail Act.