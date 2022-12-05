The picks are in for Christmas and New Years Junkanoo lineup

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Six A groups, 15 B groups, 10 scrap groups, and 25 individual participants will participate in the Christmas/Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo parades after picks were selected during a ceremony on Fort Charlotte on Saturday evening. Junkanooers from all groups were represented; and after two years of not having the two largest parades, Chairman of the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence, Dion Miller said that the energy is high among supporters. “I’m proud just of us to be in a vicinity where we can see one another again. We can show our geers, we can have our Junkanoo talks, our junkanoo rows as we get ready for battle. So it is a great time to be a Bahamian,” Miller said.

“The road will be full, so we have all our returning as well as some new groups, Barabus and the tribe will be making a re-entry on the parade. We have a new group called the Mighty Eagles and so the road is full.

For the ‘A’ division Christmas lineup, groups will go in order from one to six starting with the Saxon Superstars, Roots, Genesis, One Family, Music Makers, and ending with the Valley Boys junkanoo group. In the B division, the order selected was: Redland Soldiers, Colors Entertainment, Body of Christ Crusaders, Fancy Dancers, Original Congos, Z Bandits, The New Vikings, Dynasty Junkanoo Group, The Immortals, Chipping Knights, The Mighty Eagles, The Ultimate Force, Foundation, Barabus and the Tribe, and Conquerors for Christ will wrap up on Christmas/Boxing Day.