THE NEW, NEW NORMAL: Emergency orders fall away, and new COVID rules take effect

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the public state of emergency expires, new legislation on the management of the pandemic and requirements for citizens came into effect today that largely mandates similar health protocols.

According to the Health Services (COVID-19)(General) Rules, 2021, the minister is empowered to take all steps to guard against the spread of the virus, including imposing restrictions, implementing containment measures, and prohibiting entry into the country, or issuing a travel ban.

Imposed health measures include maintaining social distancing of six feet, wearing a facial mask, and taxis, private or public bus services operating at 50 percent of normal seating capacity.

Under the rules, the operator of an aircraft or vessel entering the national and transporting passenger must ensure requirements related to travel have been adhered to, including vaccination, testing, and travel visas where travel originates outside of The Bahamas.

Authorities may also issue notices to appear in court if the rules are breached, but the offender can avoid proceedings by signing the notice and paying a fixed penalty fine to the clerk of the magistrate’s court.

Not wearing a facial mask incurs a $250 fine.

Violating quarantine incurs a $500 fine, and entering a restaurant or attending a social gathering in contravention to the rules on the maximum requirements and vaccination policy face a $250 fine.

Businesses that fail to enforce these restrictions on a first offense face a $2,000 fine and upon a second offense, a $10,000 fine.

Falsified COVID testing results carry a $4,000 fine and/or two years in prison, while falsified vaccination results would result in a $10,000 and/or two years in prison, upon conviction.

Travel

Vaccinated travelers must under a COVID-19 test five days before travel, while those who have not been fully vaccinated must undergo an RT-PCR test.

Children between five and 11, who have yet to be approved for vaccination, must also undergo a COVID-19 test no more than five days before travel.

Inter-island travel for fully vaccinated travelers requires a rapid antigen test of RT PCR test and proof of vaccination, and for those who have not been fully vaccinated, an RT PCR test or proof of exemption from the requirement.

For example, when someone travels from The Bahamas and returns within 24-hours, the traveler will not be required to under a new COVID test to return to the country.

This also applies to inter-islands travel.

With the end of the public state of emergency a year and a half after its implementation, the government yesterday urged the public to exercise discipline and self-governance while defending the decision to allow sectors of the economy to rebound.

A nightly curfew has existed in New Providence and many other islands since March 2020 with additional restrictions surrounding bars, nightclubs, and other nighttime venues.

The curfew and emergency orders expired today..

Travelers who have not been fully vaccinated must also undergo a rapid antigen test on the fifth day of stay.

As it relates to social gatherings, no more than 20 people can gather at a facility or private residence once all attendees have been fully vaccine or have taken

According to the orders, where a resident of a household displays symptoms, the head of the household or his nearest relative or someone in charge of the home, shall “as soon he becomes aware or suspects” COVID-19 to inform a medical practitioner.

Businesses will have a grace period of 21 days from the date of commencement to continue to operate before compliance with the requirements.

Churches may conduct religious instruction and conduct weddings and funerals in accordance with the protocols established by the Bahamas Christian Council.