The New Duff shakes things up with Bahamian-themed Hot Sauces

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Hoping to build off the success of last year’s Guava-flavored Hot Sauce, the New Duff has brought more spice to the table.

Nicknamed ‘Pineapple Pow’, the tangy addition is the second in a budding lineup of locally-themed hot sauces.

According to the company, last year’s Guavalava performed extremely well with locals and tourists alike, becoming a table favorite to pair with wings and ribs in Bahamian households and restaurants. Pineapple Pow, touted to be great on white meat and in conch salad, has been selling out at the West Bay Street store since its debut two weeks ago.

Co-owner Lazar Delorenzo Charlton shared: “We always get incredibly excited when we create a new product that’s a hit with our long-time and new customers alike.

“These sauces are physical manifestations of the love we have for what we’ve built here at The New Duff and we couldn’t be happier at how well they’re received. The sauces are palatable for everyone and can be paired with a multitude of Bahamian culinary favorites.”

The new release, a collaborative effort with Commonwealth Brewery and Ricardo Rum, is in step with New Duff’s desire to constantly be innovative. Ricardo’s pineapple-flavored rum is a not-so-secret ingredient in the hot sauce.

“The people who follow us are very familiar with our innovative spirit so we wanted to continue to infuse that into our shelf items and other whimsical creations that keep Bahamians and visitors alike interested in what we do,” added Kendrick Delaney, Chef Owner.

“Hearing Bahamians report that they’ve been using it on conch salad was a pleasant surprise for us and it inspires our team to continue to create more offerings that cater to the Bahamian taste buds. We’re also happy that Ricardo Rum hopped on board to be a part of this sauce flavor as well.”

The New Duff is located on West Bay Street, just west of Arawak Cay, next to Bahama Grill. The owners and their team hope to share their new hot sauce flavor as well as the rest of their menu items at the upcoming Jollification Festival at The Bahamas National Trust Retreat on Village Road.

Both hot sauces are now available for purchase at The New Duff’s flagship store on West Bay Street.