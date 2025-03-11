The Nassau (Bahamas) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated Holds Family Wellness Expo to Support Family Wellness Effort.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Nassau (Bahamas) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will hold a Family Wellness Expo on Saturday, March 15, 2025, in an effort to reduce health and economic disparities and to save and improve lives in our community. This effort is aimed at addressing multiple health and educational disparities that negatively impact the health and quality of life for many in our community. The local event is a part of The Links, Incorporated’s organization-wide Wellness Expos being held across the United States on March 15, 2025, which aims to leverage its entire membership of over 17,000 members in the effort to improve outcomes for families.

The Wellness Expo contributes to The Links, Incorporated’s effort across the United States and in The Bahamas to raise awareness about conditions that shorten or impact the quality of life for those in our community. Our entire community is included, from infants to senior citizens. The Wellness Expo will be held at 7 a.m. at Goodman’s Bay and will involve a one-hour workout session with Outdoor Fitness Bahamas, free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and educational resources.

EVENT: FAMILY WELLNESS EXPO

WHO: THE NASSAU (BAHAMAS) CHAPTER OF THE LINKS, INCORPORATED

DATE: SATURDAY, MARCH 15, 2025

TIME: 7:00 a.m.

PLACE: GOODMAN’S BAY (Registration is required to participate in the workout session).

WHAT TO BRING: Towel and a workout mat.

About The Links, Incorporated

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 17,000 professional women of African descent in 299 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia, The Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. It is one of the oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining, and ensuring the culture and economic survival of persons of African ancestry. Members of The Links, Incorporated contribute more than 1 million documented hours of community service annually — strengthening their communities and enhancing the nation.

The Nassau (Bahamas) Chapter was established in 1989 as the first international Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. The goal of The Links, Incorporated is to deliver and sustain programs that transform the lives of children, families, and communities that we serve through 5 program facets – Services to Youth, Services to The Arts, National Trends and Services, International Trends and Services, and Health and Human Services.

Over the years, the Nassau (Bahamas) Chapter has addressed the issues of childhood obesity, mental illness, heart health, and the high rates of breast cancer in The Bahamas. In addition, our Chapter built and operates The Links Safehouse, which provides accommodation for women in crisis (with or without children) and dormitory accommodation for young women engaged in tertiary education. We are currently renovating a new purpose-built dormitory facility that is expected to be completed later this year.

For more information, please contact Christel Sands-Feaste at csands.feaste@gmail.com or visit www.linksinc.org.