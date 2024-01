NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On the heels of a record-breaking year in tourism, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) has kicked off the new year with the rollout of branding at the New York Penn Station.

The activation, which is expected to run for one month, will see the placement of some 200 eye-catching giant-size Bahamas posters at strategic locations throughout the busiest rail hub in the United States.