The Ministry of Foreign Affairs releases statement addressing social media complaints of inmates in Panama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement addressing social media complaints of inmates in Panama.

The Ministry said in a statement: “There is a social media post that suggests that there has been a lack of attention to Bahamians serving sentences in Panama. It is not the intention of the public officials of the Ministry to engage in exchanges with inmates, their friends, or family members on social media on confidential consular matters.”

The statement continued: “People who are incarcerated in foreign jurisdictions and their families are necessarily stressed by their situations. However, each complaint that reaches the ministry is investigated, properly, and objectively assessed. We advise all citizens traveling anywhere that the government does not provide legal services. It is up to the individual to acquire legal representation.”

The Ministry noted that in Panama, a foreign prisoner does not have the automatic right to transfer to their country of origin. Each request is considered on its individual merits after at least half of the sentence has been served. The decision is at the option of the Panamanian government, not the Bahamian government. 

“The Ministry is thoroughly familiar with the inmate and we have asked a consular representative to make a visit later this month.  Be assured that the Ministry of Foreign Be assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes the welfare of Bahamians abroad seriously,” the statement concluded. 

