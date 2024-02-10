The King pens letter of gratitude after cancer diagnosis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — King Charles III, in a personal note released from Sandringham House today, expressed his gratitude to people from around the world who have shown an outpouring of love following his public disclosure of his cancer diagnosis on February 5th, 2024.

His letter read: “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.”

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

The letter continued: “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

The King has been advised to suspend all public appearances as he is undergoing cancer treatment.

