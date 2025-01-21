Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

The impact of President Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship in the USA

0
SHARES
125
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order in an attempt to end birthright citizenship, which currently grants citizenship under the 14th Amendment to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States” regardless of where their parents were born.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, U.S. Attorney Donette Russell-Love explained what that order now means for individuals who may attempt to travel to the United States to have their children and gain citizenship for them and its impact on anyone who has done so prior to this move.

Polls

Should governments have the right to ban social media apps, or does it violate free speech?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should governments have the right to ban social media apps, or does it violate free speech?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture