The impact of President Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship in the USA

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order in an attempt to end birthright citizenship, which currently grants citizenship under the 14th Amendment to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States” regardless of where their parents were born.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, U.S. Attorney Donette Russell-Love explained what that order now means for individuals who may attempt to travel to the United States to have their children and gain citizenship for them and its impact on anyone who has done so prior to this move.