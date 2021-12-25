THE GREATEST GIFT OF ALL: F.O.A.M gives love and hope for the holidays

“It brought joy to so many kids and families, especially the single mothers”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In the spirit of giving this Christmas season, one local anti-crime advocacy group treated scores of individuals to food and gifts as part of an annual giveback initiative.

F.O.A.M., Families of All Murder Victims, recently held its ninth annual “Give the Gift of Love and Hope” giveback at its Alexandria Boulevard, Nassau Village, headquarters under the theme “Uniting and Rebuilding the Family”.

Hundreds of individuals were fed and children were given gifts as part of the event, which also featured performances by local artists DJ Counsellor and Christian Massive.

F.O.A.M. President and Founder Khandi Gibson told Eyewitness News that she decided to dress as Santa this year.

F.O.A.M. (Families of All Murder Victims) holds its ninth annual "Give the Gift of Love and Hope" Christmas giveback at its Alexandria Boulevard, Nassau Village, headquarters in December 2021.

Gibson said: “The reason I did it was because every day I am Santa to the marginalized in our country, so what better way to show it than at such an event?

“It brought joy to so many kids and families, especially the single mothers who came and thanked me personally.

“Families were also able to get new and used shoes and we want to thank our partners and donors as it is because of them that we are able to bring hope and joy.”

Gibson noted that due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have suffered the loss of a loved one and/or have fallen on hard times financially.

She added that F.O.A.M. — a support group for homicide survivors, victims and their families, as well as an anti-crime advocacy group — has continued to provide whatever aid it can to individuals seeking assistance.