THE GREAT RETURN: BAAA names 55-member team for first CARIFTA since pandemic start

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) has ratified a 55-member team to represent The Bahamas this month at the 49th CARIFTA Games in Kingston, Jamaica.

The federation selected the team yesterday following the completion of the weekend trials at the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

BAAA president Drumeco Archer said the team headed to compete in the return of the competition since the pandemic’s start is a strong one.

“If you look at our standards, we field a team that we believe can medal, and I’m excited about going to CARIFTA, and I’m excited about what team Bahamas will demonstrate to the region that we are still number one,” Archer said.

The last CARIFTA Games was held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in Georgetown, Cayman Islands in 2019.

The Bahamas finished second overall after having captured 9 gold, seven silver, and 10 medals for a total of 26 medals, falling to Jamaica.

“We complete under pressure, and so this is no different from any other CARIFTA Games. The Bahamas per capita has always been the greatest success of any games,” Archer maintained.

Though the team is not as big as others in the past, it comprises 14 under-17 girls and boys, eight under-20 girls, and 19 under-20 boys.

Ratified to the team are the following:

Under-17 Girls: Shatayla Dorsett, Kianna Henchell, Nya Wright, Erin Barr, Koi Adderley, Jamiah Nabbie, Zoe Adderley, Terell McCoy, Annae Mackey, Cailyn Johnson, Daniel Nixon, Kamera Strachan, Dior-Rae Scott, and Lanashia Lubin.

Under-17 Boys: Andrew Brown, Turmani Skinner, Ishmael Rolle, Philip Gray, Zion Miller, Berkley Munnings, Raywind Winder, Quinton Rolle, Jalani Morrison, Jonathon Rodgers, Jason Woodside, D’Angelo Collie, Robert Stuart, and Nathaniel McHardy.

Under-20 Girls: Paige Archer, Javonya Valcourt, Shaunece Miller, Anthaya Charlton, Sabriya Farquharson, Calea Jackson, Bernisha Knowles, and Vanessa Sawyer.

Under-20 Boys: Antoine Andrews, Zachary Evans, Carlos Brown, Zion Campbell, Shamar Smith, Lynden Johnson, Keano Ferguson, Curtis Mitchell, Stephen Farquharson, Jethro Baptiste, Mateo Smith, Brandon Hutchinson, Keyshawn Strachan, Nathaniel Zervos, Kenny Moxey Jr, Taejun Spence. Shamir Bain, Michael Styles, and Brandon Vanderpool.

Archer said he is satisfied with the team but particularly impressed with the underdogs.

“The CARIFTA Trials has always been a showcase where athletes who would not have qualified always seem to make the mark.

“They always show up when it’s necessary, and I believe that this is when we peak best, and that speaks volumes of the quality of our program; that we are continuing to produce some of the finest athletes in the world,” he said.

The team’s manager is Sophia Higgs, who will be assisted by Cortney Wallace.

Head Coach Luther Rolle will have assistance from Dereck Wells, Andrew Tynes, Nekeno Demeritte, Patricia Rolle, Jamison Pratt, and Laquell Harris.

The Chaperones are Dianne Farquharson, Krista Black, Mikhilo Strachan, and Garfield Morrison.

The team’s doctor will be Dr. Kent Bazard, with Kelly Kramp as physio and Jonathan Higgs as the massage therapist.

The competition is set for April 16 – 18 at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston.

Following a two-year hiatus, the team departs for Kingston on April 14 and will return on the 19.