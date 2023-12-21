The Fox Foundation hosts its 9th annual Christmas Giveback

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Hundreds of residents lined up Thursday morning to receive an early Christmas gift from the Fox Foundation’s 9th Annual Christmas Giveback.

Cars wrapped around the national stadium and spilled onto University Drive as many families waited their turn to get their hands on the $50.00 vouchers that were distributed.

Adrianna Fox, Co-Founder of the Fox Foundation says the charitable initiative is aimed at putting smiles on the faces of those who could use a little extra joy at Christmas time.

Fox revealed that some $350,000 worth of vouchers were gifted today. The holiday vouchers are redeemable at AML Foods Limited.