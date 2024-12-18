The Fox Foundation feeds 10K families for the holidays

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In celebration of its 10th anniversary, The Fox Foundation distributed 10,000 food vouchers at the National Sports Stadium Wednesday morning.

Residents from flocked to the stadium, some arriving in vehicles while others walked, buzzing with anticipation to claim their vouchers.

Adrianna Fox, Co-Founder of The Fox Foundation, shared the joy of the occasion, announcing that the team will soon head over to the Kemp Road area to spread even more holiday cheer by distributing vouchers and gifts for the children.

Fox emphasized that this area holds a special place in the foundation’s heart, reflecting their longstanding commitment to uplifting the community.