The fate of two senior RBPF officers hangs in limbo

April 16, 2024 Linton Ritchie Jr
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A senior police officer has revealed to Eyewitness News that the fate of two senior officers hangs in limbo as the duo are now the main suspects in an attempted robbery and are awaiting a decision by the Attorney General’s office on whether they will be charged with the crime.

It is alleged that during a routine traffic stop an Inspector and an Assistant Superintendent searched the vehicle of a businessman where they reportedly discovered some $90,000 in cash. It is alleged that upon taking the funds from the businessman, they fled the area of the traffic stop. The businessman reportedly pursued the officers in a high speed chase which eventually ended at the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Headquarters

 

 

