The Dignified Girl Projects hosts annual feminine hygiene seminar

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Since 2014, May 28 has been recognized as Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD) to bring awareness to menstrual inequity. Thus, in honor of MHD, on May 29, the Dignified Girl Project (DGP), a non-profit organization that aims to empower adolescent girls by educating them about their menstrual cycle, presented its annual “My Period My Pride” (MPMP) seminar.

Hosted by Phillipa Dean, DGP founder and executive director, alongside co-hosts Allicia Rolle, DGP director of distribution, and Alayna Darling, DGP volunteer, the seminar — which featured guest speakers from the medical community to the natural health and wellness sector — went live via Zoom to an audience of just over 130 attendees — among them, seven males.

“Period poverty, which affects half a billion people around the world, is a term used to describe when a person is unable to access safe and clean hygiene products needed to manage their period with dignity,” said Dean. “As a result, the Dignified Girl Project hosts annually the ‘My Period My Pride’ seminar. Every month, we provide, without discrimination, free menstrual kits that include pads, panty liners and soap, along with undergarment kits that include new singlets, bras and underwear, which we distribute through our community partners.”

Kicking off the first session was Dr Tamarra Moss of Pediatric Associates, who covered everything from defining puberty to listing the changes that occur inside and outside of the body. The pediatrician also left attendees (and parents) with tips to manage this stage of life with confidence.

Following Moss was OB/GYN Dr Inga Pratt, of Advanced Health Center, who provided insight on how to understand the menstrual cycle.

Although DGP caters to the needs of adolescent girls, there is also room for males to become involved. This was displayed through relationship management therapist Harrison Thompson, who spoke to the role of men and boys in reducing menstrual stigma.

While men and boys learned a gamut of information about the menstrual cycle and how to support the girls and women in their life, Denise Major, of Bahamas Sexual Health & Rights Association (BaSHRA), had a message just for parents.

“Ask your child what he/she knows about the menstrual cycle. Create a safe space and let them know that it is normal,” said Major. “Take your daughter for her physical and empower her to ask questions. Always use clear language and correct anatomical terms and let it be an ongoing conversation.”

Alexandria Johnson, of Nature by Nature, shared natural remedies such as the use of cinnamon and peppermint tea for pain management during one’s period.

“What’s My Fit?”, a discussion on the pros, cons and application of period products, was led by Meredith Johnson, co-founder of Women’s Haven, a Caribbean-owned brand of organic feminine products.

DGP also awarded a grand prize to randomly selected attendee Vanessa Claridge, that included its signature pad pouch, MPMP pen and notepad, MPMP menstrual hygiene guidebook, hot water bottle and a six-month supply of pads.

Most of the attendees shared that they were grateful for the natural remedies for pain management, noting that they no longer have to suffer or miss school as a result of unbearable cramps; while others kept repeating throughout the event that an annual seminar is not enough, and that May 2022 is too far away for the next one.

“Twenty thousand units of hygiene products in just three years could not have been accomplished without you. Your support gives women and girls access to empowerment and helps maintain their dignity, so thank you,” said Dean to attendees.

After the seminar, Dean, along with DGP volunteers who were present, recorded a separate video thanking the government for its recently implemented mandate to eliminate value-added tax (VAT) from feminine hygiene products.

Interested donors and sponsors can visit the nonprofit’s website at: www.thedignifiedgirlproject.org or contact Dean via the group’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/thedignifiedgirlproject or by email at: dignifiedgirlproject@hotmail.com.