The Counsellors Ltd take outlook series to Turks & Caicos for second year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Counsellors Ltd, producers of the Bahamas Business Outlook series, return to Turks & Caicos for the second consecutive year, bringing their acclaimed platform for insightful economic dialogue and strategic growth to the islands once again.

The 2nd Annual Turks & Caicos Islands Business Outlook (TCIBO) returns on Friday, June 13, 2025, under the theme “Prioritizing Inclusive Sustainable Growth.” The conference, which will be held at The Palms, is designed to bring together senior government officials, business leaders, and investors for a forward-looking discussion on the economic future of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Premier Hon. Charles Washington Misick, Minister of Finance, Economic Development, Investments and Trade, will deliver the keynote address and is expected to set the tone for the day’s conversations by emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure long-term, inclusive economic growth for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Immigration and Border Services, Hon. Jameel Robinson, emphasized the value of events like the Business Outlook, saying, “Forums like the Business Outlook are important as it provides a platform for Public and Private Sector entities to share ideas and experiences for moving a nation forward.”

He highlighted the government’s current focus on revenue growth, national security investments including increased tactical officers, vessels, and digital borders projects, as well as continued infrastructure improvements such as roads, seaports, and airports.

When asked what the government is doing to attract new investment, especially beyond tourism, Deputy Premier Robinson responded, “Primarily the review of the Inward and Domestic Investment legislation to ensure that the Invest TC agency can drive investment into the TCI. Additionally TC Finance was set up to specifically promote the Financial Services sector.”

The morning sessions will explore policy innovation and investment-led development. Dr. Darren Hall, Medical Director at Family Care Medical Services, will present on strategies for creating a competitive investment climate that drives both economic and social advancement. Hon. Erwin J. Saunders, Minister of Innovation, Technology and Information, will follow with a presentation on enhancing the digital technology landscape in TCI.

Dennis Deveaux, Chief Financial Officer of Doctors Hospital Health Systems, will deliver a presentation on prioritizing sustainable health services. In the tourism segment, Hon. Zhavago Jolly, Minister of Tourism, will present on ensuring an inclusive and sustainable tourism sector. He will be followed by Ian Ferguson, Executive Director of The Bahamas’ Tourism Development Corporation, who will explore transformative growth opportunities in tourism for small island economies.

Minister of Physical Planning and Infrastructure Development, Hon. Arlington “Chuck” Musgrove, will speak on developing sustainable solutions for affordable housing. This will be followed by a panel on the ease of doing business, featuring Terrance Gibson of CIBC, Na-amh Barker of Scotiabank, and Steward Howard of British Caribbean Bank. Kenva Williams, Director General of the Telecommunications Commission, will address critical challenges and opportunities in delivering sustainable infrastructure. A session on real estate investment will be led by Snjezana Andrews of White Rock Realty.

A networking lunch will conclude the event, providing participants with an opportunity to build new connections and strengthen existing partnerships.

To register for the Turks & Caicos Business Outlook, visit www.tclevents.com. Registrants can also contact Vernay Mills

TCI Diaspora Representative Email: avmills@gov.tc or Margaret Albury of The Counsellors Limited in New Providence at Telephone: 242-322-7505 or Email: malbury@tclbahamas.com.