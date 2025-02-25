The Carleton Williams Scholarship Seeks Grand Bahamian Applicants This Year

NASAAU, BAHAMAS– Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC), local producers of Coca-Cola and Dasani products, is proud to announce the opening of the 2025 Carleton Williams Scholarship. This year the scholarship is open to all sixth-grade students attending public schools with a 3.0 GPA or above in Grand

Bahama.

The scholarship rotates annually between primary students at Garvin Tynes Primary in New

Providence and all sixth graders attending public schools in Grand Bahama. The winning scholar

is awarded a scholarship to a local private school for the full six years of high school, subject to

a minimum GPA requirement.

This year’s scholarship application will close on Sunday, May 11 th , 2025. Their applications will

be reviewed by a panel, followed by an interview with the finalists.

The award which launched in 2016 was created to honor Carleton Williams CBE on his

retirement as Chairman of the Board for Caribbean Bottling Company. Since then, this

scholarship has impacted the lives of 10 students and their families.

New Providence scholarship recipients posing during the 2024 Carleton Williams Scholarship workshop. (L-R) Angela Sands, 2020 recipient; Selena Cartwright, 2024 recipient, Zakiyah Neely and Karla Wells-Lisgaris, CBC’s Commercial Officer.

The 2025 recipient will join CBC’s vibrant scholarship community, consisting of: Selena

Cartwright, 2024; Timothy Kemp, 2023; Leonardo Sands, 2022; Maliyah Edgecombe, 2021;

Angela Sands, 2020; Gabriel Hall, 2019; Kennedi Knowles and Anajah Culmer, 2018; Kailena

Pinder, 2017 and 2016 inaugural scholarship winners, D’Ron & T’Ron Strapp on their academic

journey.

Maliyah Edgecombe, a tenth-grade student at Bishop Michael Eldon Highschool and the 2021

recipient shared how this scholarship affected her life.

“This scholarship has made a great impact on my life. It has not only given me financial support

but motivation to pursue in my academic and career goals.”

With CBC’s support, Edgecombe can explore her talents and passions. She is a member of

various clubs and organizations such as: Key Club, The Governor General Youth Award (GGYA),

Student Christian Movement (SCM), tennis, Georgia School of Dance (ballet, jazz and drama)

and she plays clarinet in her church’s band.

Edgecombe recalled the moment her dreams became reality when she was informed that she

had been chosen as the 2021 Carleton Williams Scholarship recipient.

“When I was informed that I was chosen for this scholarship, I experienced a roller coaster of

emotions; gratitude, excitement and relief! I was elated to know that I was chosen from a

myriad of students.” she expressed.

Upon the opening of this year’s scholarship, Edgecombe shared her support to the hundreds of

students who will be applying or considering it.

“I would like to encourage those who are applying for the scholarship that no matter the

outcome, the effort you put into applying for this scholarship is already a step toward your

future. Keep pushing forward, remember that hard work pays off and never stop believing in

yourself!”

Application closes May 11 th . For all those interested in applying or know someone who would

benefit from this award visit www.cbcbahamas.com for complete details and to access the

application.