THE BIG YARD AWAKENING: 9th annual Andros Business Outlook coming up

ANDROS, BAHAMAS — Promising an intense review of the natural bounty and investment opportunities of The Bahamas’ largest island, the 9th annual Andros Business Outlook (ANBO), in the form of a webinar, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 25.

Under the 2021 theme for the now eight-island Bahamas Business Outlook Series (BBO), “Facing Unprecedented Times: Recover. Adapt. Advance”, presenters will discuss investment opportunities, both available and potential, in the areas of fly fishing, lodges, agriculture, community tourism, birdwatching and other avenues for ecotours, with the focus on conservation and protection of the globally recognized environmental assets of the “big yard”.

Joan Albury, president of TCL Group and founder of the Bahamas Business Outlook Series, announced the speaker lineup and spoke to the urgency of a deeper look at the social and economic potential of Andros and the need to protect its natural bounty and exploit them sustainably.

She noted further that TCL’s main aim is to have more Bahamians, local and international decision makers, entrepreneurs and investors, current and potential, learn of the challenges and opportunities that drive or slow adaptation and advancement in local business and national development.

Moderated by Benjamin Pratt, senior manager, Sustainability Department, Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, the lineup will feature the following topics and speakers: “A Brief Andros Update” by Carlton Bowleg, MP and parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources; “Fly Fishing: Is Business Booming in Andros?” by Ian Davis, owner, Yellow Dog Flyfishing Adventures; Robert Mouzas, deputy director, Ministry of Public Works; Glenn Gaitor, assistant fisheries superintendent, Nicholls Town, Andros, and Sarah Swainson, Private Charters and Business Development, Makers Air; “Ensuring Value, Conservation and Long-Term Stability for Fly Fishing Lodges” by Cheryl Bastian, proprietor/owner, Swains Cay Lodge, Mangrove Cay; Justin Lewis, Bahamas initiative manager, Bonefish and Tarpon Trust and Liz Bain, proprietor and managing director, Mangrove Cay Club; “Making Andros a Bird Watchers Paradise” by Matthew Jeffery, deputy director, Audubon Americas; “Authenticity and Sustainability: Community-Based Tourism” by Dr T Jennifer Edwards, strategy & development specialist; Peter Douglas, senior manager, North Andros Tourist Office and Tarran Simms, coordinator, Sustainable Tourism Unit, Ministry of Tourism and Aviation; “Developing a Culture for Agriculture” by Dr Raveenia Roberts-Hanna, executive director, the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute; “Stimulating Growth In Your Business” by Chantelle Sands, head of Family Islands Business, Cable Bahamas Business Solutions; “Financing Options” by Samantha L Rolle, director of external relations, Access Accelerator, Small Business Development Centre; Ashley Outten, financial controller, Bahamas Development Bank; Kimwood Mott, project manager, Digital Currency Implementation, Central Bank of The Bahamas; and Herbert Cash, director and chief financial officer, CaribPay (Bahamas) Ltd | Kanoo.

For more information or to register, visit www.tclevents.com or contact Margaret Albury at 322-1000.