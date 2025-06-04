The Big Labor Day Lie is coming!

Dear editor,

Now, I have no horse in the race, so this is strictly my observation. To be chosen and named a King’s Counsel—or KC, as it is commonly referred to—must be an honorable and ethical designation.

So, when you hear that a government has given someone this honorable and ethical title because they are supposed to work on the government’s behalf in certain negotiations, you must have some questions.

For one, if the government can simply grant this “KC” designation to anyone based on the work they are supposed to do for the government, then where is the honor in receiving it? This certainly taints the merit of earning such a title, and it therefore should carry no real weight. Furthermore, an honorable person should not want to be associated with this anymore, and should demand that the designation be stripped from those whose integrity is questionable.

How can a government just hand out a King’s Counsel designation to someone simply because they can help negotiate an MOU in the government’s favor? This is not right, and every right-thinking Bahamian should question it.

Now, this all came to a head recently when it was alleged that certain individuals had planned to block the Labor Day Parade by withholding members. They say the government hadn’t completed their MOU, and as a result, they were going to boycott.

Well, well—how could this person dare to put a damper on this big fanfare of a Labor Day Parade, one that the governing party has put so much emphasis on? How could they even dream of spoiling this parade that was already planned to be the biggest turnout in history for a governing party? Are they crazy for trying to stifle this grand celebration—especially after we already negotiated with them to get a King’s Counsel designation so that they could work with us? Are they crazy?

Well, something went wrong somewhere. And as they say, something always goes wrong with the best-laid plans.

This Labor Day Parade is being promoted by the PLP, and all their constituencies are being urged to come out so they can show a force of solidarity never before seen in this country. This one is for the record.

Our Labor Day Parade has been turned into a PLP rallying call—a show of unity like never before. The Labor Day Parade has been taken over by one political party to make history. And yet, labor is in turmoil, being used by the governing party for a major PR exercise. This is insane.

One constituency even advertised that they are celebrating the Prime Minister’s birthday—free food and drink, so come on out! All in an effort to draw crowds and boost the numbers. It’s one big lie being showcased.

So, what will they think of next?

For what it’s worth,

Bertram F. Stubbs