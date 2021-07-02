“The ball is in your court”: Central Bank Governor threatens Union Leader to apologize or “face consequences”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Central Bank Governor John Rolle has issued an ultimatum to Union of Central Bankers President Theressa Thompson to publicly apologize to him over what he claims were comments that defamed his character or “face consequences”.

During a press conference yesterday, members of the National Congress of Trade Unions pushed back at Rolle’s “threat”, insisting that they are standing in solidarity with Thompson.

Thompson said she received a letter accusing her of defaming both the governor and the deputy governor during a recent demonstration in the parking lot of the Shirley Street building.

She noted however that the letter of defamation did not address her in her role as a union leader, but her personal capacity.

Thompson said she responded to the email asking them to address her in her leadership capacity, but was advised that this will not happen.

In an email response to Thompson on Tuesday night, obtained by Eyewitness News, Rolle said: “Upon reflection, the Deputy Governor and I will not instruct Mr. Bethel, QC, to withdraw his letter demanding an apology from you. It was you, Theressa Thompson, an individual, who defamed me and the Deputy Governor on a national broadcast. You, Theressa Thompson, with either apologize or dace the consequences. You have until Friday. The ball is in your court.”

National Congress of Trade Unions President Bernard Evans insisted that Thompson was in her right as a union leader to fight for the rights of her members and maintained that everything she said was public knowledge.

Evans said it was inappropriate to address Thompson in her personal capacity and not her professional one as a leader because their union constitution protects her as a representative when speaking on behalf of workers.

“We are here to say the devil is a liar,” he said.

“It’s not going to happen. Not on our watch. You are not going to silence labour leaders. You are not going to silence labour representative, not in this era, not in this time.”

Thompson said out of good faith she has written the Department of Labour, the Minister of Labour and her member of Parliament to try to bring some level of arbitration to the matter, but had received no response as of yesterday.

She advised that the union has obtained legal representation.

Evans said: “We don’t know where this coming from…We are not going to fight this battle that way.

“We are not going to let anybody believe that they can quiet any representative from any union who stand up in the cause of trying to get a resolution for their members by threatening them personally.

“We are not going to allow that kind of behaviour in this country. We will nip this in the bud quick,” he added

On June 15, several members of the Central Bank Union staged a march and protest in front of the Shirly Street building, demanding that management negotiates with them in good faith over outstanding benefits and other concerns.

Thompson said that after 15 months of working from home, management was attempting to take away some of their privileges, including a wellness bonus, and had plans of changing their performance management system.

She noted at the time that the institution has money to do other things such as building new buildings for the institution and updating office spaces but have not considered the workers.

Among the other comments during the press conference, Thompson pointed to both the Rolle’s and the deputy governor general’s extension in their positions.

In January, the Central Bank announced that the government, through the Cabinet Office had Rolle’s appointment for a second five-year term, commencing on January 1, 2021.

Rolle, who was appointed as governor in January 2016, also serves as chairman of the board of directors of the Central Bank, and as chairman of the Deposit Insurance Corporation.