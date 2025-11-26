The Bahamian Digital Desert… Why Our Creatives Are Being Left Behind

Dear Editor,

The Bahamas is blessed with an abundance of talent. Our cultural output, such as our music, art, comedy, and storytelling, is authentic, vibrant, and globally competitive. Yet, our most dynamic generation of creatives faces a profound and unnecessary economic hurdle. They cannot directly monetize their work on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. This exclusion is not merely inconvenient; it is an existential threat to the future of our “orange economy.”

We must dispense with the notion that the digital space is merely for leisure. For millions globally, social media monetization is a new, verifiable wealth generator, transforming individual creativity into economic empowerment and independence. For a Bahamian entrepreneur, a viral video can translate into thousands of dollars in foreign currency, strengthening the financial position of both the individual and the nation. However, platform geo-restrictions have created a policy lacuna that keeps Bahamian creativity stagnant and potential earnings captive.

The time for passive observation is over. This is not a complex legislative issue requiring years of debate; it requires aggressive engagement. We must urge the government to recognize that facilitating social media monetization is an economic de rigueur. We cannot allow antiquated banking or regulatory frameworks to stand in the way of global progress.

To solve this [and this is just a mere suggestion], our legislators must go beyond passive deregulation and take the first step by engaging the global tech giants. I propose the establishment of a National Digital Creator and IP Export Agency. This agency, a joint public and private sector initiative, would have a singular mandate, to negotiate directly with major entities like Meta and ByteDance. The Agency would serve as a trusted, compliant intermediary, offering these platforms a single point of contact for tax compliance, financial processing, and legal jurisdiction, thereby eliminating their perceived barrier to including The Bahamas in their direct monetization programs. This is a practical, [out of the box, perhaps] solution that transforms an economic blockade into a regulated, open channel for wealth creation.

We are a nation built on innovation and enterprise. Our creative potential is overflowing, waiting only for the policy gates to swing open. Let us equip our citizens with the tools to compete globally, and turn Bahamian content into Bahamian capital.

I am etc.,

Miguel D. Taylor, JP, Esq

Freeport, Grand Bahama