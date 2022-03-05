The Bahamas reaffirms support for UN Human Rights Council

Strachan says COVID vaccine inequity and gender equality among global priorities

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas has recommitted itself to supporting the mission of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Jamahl Strachan, Nassau Village MP and parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday addressed the high-level segment of the 49th session of the Human Rights Council.

We are fully committed to leaving no one behind, reducing poverty and inequalities, promoting social and economic empowerment and non-discrimination… – Jamahl Strachan

He conveyed “full assurances” of The Bahamas’ ongoing support as the council executes its mandates and reaffirmed the country’s solidarity.

“We recommit to continued positive engagement with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and welcome the stated intention of the high commissioner to establish a strengthened presence of her office in the Caribbean subregion,” Strachan said.

He said The Bahamas is looking forward to joining with the international community to facilitate direct paths to sustainable recovery, development and the realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all people.

“We support the call by Secretary-General [Antonio] Guterres for a new social contract and a new global deal that will create equal opportunities, respect the rights and freedoms of all and chart a path to achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” Strachan said.

“We underscore the need for more innovative partnerships, financing and debt solutions, including debt-for-climate adaptation swaps and access to affordable finance to realize the right to development.

“This is consistent with the call by the secretary general, that we fully endorse, to address ‘blind spots’ in how we measure economic prosperity by moving beyond gross domestic product (GDP) as a threshold for determining eligibility for international support.”

Strachan pointed to vaccine inequity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and gender equality as global priorities.

“The Bahamas is therefore taking a multidimensional approach to achieving gender equality and is at work to level the playing field,” he said.

“We are fully committed to leaving no one behind, reducing poverty and inequalities, promoting social and economic empowerment and non-discrimination, while safeguarding civil society space and protecting the rights of those vulnerable in our society, including children, persons with disabilities, the elderly and youth at risk.”

Strachan underscored that the legacy of historical injustice committed against people of African descent permeates contemporary realities, resulting in inequalities, discrimination and even violence.

“The Bahamas, therefore, welcomes the operationalization of the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent and underscores the importance attached to and inherent in the candidacy of Ms Gaynel Curry, a Bahamian national and endorsed CARICOM candidate, for appointment to the forum,” he said.