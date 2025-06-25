Watch ILTV Live
The Bahamas prepares to host 2025 Caribbean Aviation Handlers Conference

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas will serve as the host destination for The Caribbean Aviation Handlers Association (CAHA) Conference, set for June 26 – 28, at Atlantis Paradise Island, under the theme, “Celebrating in Paradise, Reconnecting the Region”.

CAHA is an association that represents the Ground Handling industry in the Caribbean as the regional arm of the International Aviation Handlers Association and provides a forum for aviation ground handlers within the Caribbean to solve common problems while promoting the safe development of aviation.

“Positioning The Bahamas as the Regional Leader in Aviation through strengthening strategic relationships with regional and international partners, driving financial resilience and operational efficiency, developing human capital, accelerating economic growth, strengthening safety and security systems and advancing sustainability are among the key components of our National Aviation Strategic Plan”, said Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism, Dr. Kenneth Romer.

Since the launch of the first-ever national strategy on July 1, 2023, The Bahamas Aviation Community has hosted hundreds of delegates from across The United States of America, The United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Central and South America, Africa, The Middle East and The Caribbean.

“As CAHA Chairman, I am very excited to say that we have chosen the Bahamas as our host country during our organization’s 20th Anniversary, because of its beautiful people and respected expertise in the industry. I look forward to an engaging, interactive and successful event”, said Mrs. Carol Fox who also serves as Country Manager of Intercaribbean Airlines, Jamaica.

With increasing importance being placed on driving safety and efficiency among airline and aviation ground handlers, key conference themes will focus around sharing of best practices, workforce development, customer service delivery, task-oriented allocations of manpower and equipment, financial resilience and operational efficiency, review of baggage handling policies and regional planning in the midst of evolving geopolitical matters.

As the Bahamas Government’s supported Premier Ground Handler for over 40 years, Nassau Flight Services (NFS) has been a long-standing member of CAHA. “We at NFS are excited to host CAHA at our upcoming conference and are optimistic as we engage in innovative initiatives, identify opportunities and seek solutions. This will be a memorable one for the members”, said Mr. Obie Roberts, Chairman of The Board General of NFS.

Over one hundred participants are expected to be in attendance, including The Bahamas Department of Aviation, Nassau Flight Services, The Bahamas Airport Authority, Nassau Airport Development Company, AVPORTS, Bimini Airports Development Partners, Islands Airports Development Partners, Sewel and Airport Services – Barbados, TDC St. Kitts and Nevis, Aviation Services of Grenada, JCI  Aviation Services Haiti, TLD America, Oshkosh Aerotech, Aeroservicios Miami Florida, TCR America and Aviaco Belguim.

