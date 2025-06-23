NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Capitalizes on Growing Canadian Travel Demand with Montreal and Toronto Events

Canadian travellers turn to The Bahamas amid shifting travel patterns — Ministry ramps up trade efforts to fuel visitor growth

Nassau, Bahamas, June 23rd, 2025- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism is making a strong push in Canada this summer, hosting key trade and media events in Montreal and Toronto to deepen partnerships and capitalize on growing interest from Canadian travellers seeking fresh, accessible, and authentic vacation options beyond traditional markets.

Leading the mission, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, will spearhead high-level engagements with airline partners, tour operators, travel advisors, and media. The delegation also includes Director General Latia Duncombe and other senior tourism officials.

“Canadian travellers are changing their travel habits, and with expanded airlift and improved accessibility, The Bahamas is well-positioned to capture this demand. This mission is focused on growing our visitor numbers and strengthening partnerships that deliver real economic benefits for our tourism industry,” said Minister Cooper. “Airline partners like Air Canada and Sunwing are responding to strong Canadian demand with expanded services. These improvements in accessibility directly enhance our ability to grow tourism business, bring new visitors, and create economic opportunities across The Bahamas.”

Central to this growth strategy is the Ministry’s success in expanding air connectivity with Canada. Earlier this year, the Ministry announced significant boosts in flights from major Canadian cities to The Bahamas. New nonstop services from Ottawa and Halifax to Nassau will launch this winter, while existing routes from Toronto and Montreal to Nassau and Grand Bahama have been extended or made year round. These increased flight options make The Bahamas more accessible than ever, supporting year round travel to 16 unique island destinations.

“Canada remains a key source market for The Bahamas, and we are committed to showcasing the diversity of experiences that each of our 16 islands has to offer,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “ These trade and media engagements allow us to share our story and highlight that The Bahamas is more than a destination -it’s a collection of vibrant, accessible island experiences tailored to today’s Canadian traveller.”

Canadian travellers can expect a wealth of options from luxury resorts to eco-adventures, vibrant local culture, and pristine beaches all without the hassle of long haul travel or complicated connections.