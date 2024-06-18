The Bahamas Men’s Basketball Team has eyes set on Greece and Olympics Qualifiers in Spain

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Men’s National Basketball team is currently hosting a training camp in Houston, Texas ahead of two big events slated to be held within the next two months; a tournament to qualify for the Olympic Games is in that line up.

A number of Bahamian superstar ballers are participating in the training camp, they include NBA player DeAndre Ayton, Buddy Hield, Eric Gordon and Klay Thompson along with ESPN top five high school recruit VJ Edgecombe, who has committed to Baylor University in the fall.

When the team wraps up training in Houston they will head to the Acropolis Tournament in Greece, which is slated to be held later this month. After that tournament in Greece, the team will then head to Spain in July for the Olympics Qualifier Tournament.

The team’s head coach is Chris DeMarco.