The Bahamas lands top nominations for the 2024 World Travel Awards

LocalFebruary 23, 2024February 23, 2024 at 1:32 pm Theo Sealy
The Bahamas lands top nominations for the 2024 World Travel Awards

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas has landed top nominations for the 2024 World Travel Awards.

World Travel Awards (WTA) supports, promotes, and develops the global travel and tourism industry by identifying and rewarding excellence and inspiring its practitioners to continually raise the standards of their product and service offerings.

Each year, WTA runs and governs a comprehensive program across a range of awards developed to recognize the industry’s most vital sectors and product offerings.

Awards are presented across three tiers: country, regional, and world awards.

Tourism officials say Bahamians can help the country take home major wins by casting votes today through April 7th.

https://www.worldtravelawards.com/how-it-works

Tags

, , ,

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*