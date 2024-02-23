The Bahamas lands top nominations for the 2024 World Travel Awards

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas has landed top nominations for the 2024 World Travel Awards.

World Travel Awards (WTA) supports, promotes, and develops the global travel and tourism industry by identifying and rewarding excellence and inspiring its practitioners to continually raise the standards of their product and service offerings.

Each year, WTA runs and governs a comprehensive program across a range of awards developed to recognize the industry’s most vital sectors and product offerings.

Awards are presented across three tiers: country, regional, and world awards.

Tourism officials say Bahamians can help the country take home major wins by casting votes today through April 7th.

https://www.worldtravelawards.com/how-it-works