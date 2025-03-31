The Bahamas joins worldwide celebration of Doctor’s Day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Health and Wellness and The Department of Public Health is hosting a luncheon and symposium for medical professionals under the theme “Behind the mask, who heals the healer?” The gathering is being hosted to mark the worldwide celebration of Doctor’s Day.

Medical Officer within the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Dr. Norad Morgan, emphasized the tireless hours doctors in the sector endure to ensure the best care for patients in country. Morgan explained the dual responsibility doctors face of not only caring for patients, but themselves as well.

Officials are expected to distribute a number of awards to doctors across the sector for their work over the years.