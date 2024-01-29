The Bahamas is safe assures PM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Prime Minister Philip Davis is reassuring citizens of the United States and the United Kingdom that The Bahamas is still a safe tourist destination despite security alerts issued by the US State Department which has warned its citizens about security risks associated with the high level of crime in country.

The Prime Minister’s assertion came on the heels of international reports in the US and the UK which suggested that travelers should “think twice,” before booking to visit the “Caribbean destination.”

The travel advisory was issued by the United States on Friday evening.

The advisory was issued just hours before the country recorded its 19th murder for the year.