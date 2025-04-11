The Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants on Empowering SMEs with Landmark 2025 CPD Seminar

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) is pleased to announce a landmark addition to its 2025 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) calendar. The inaugural seminar, hosted by BICA’s Small and Medium-Sized Practitioners (SMP) Committee, will take place on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at the Margaritaville Beach Resort from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM. The event will be held in a hybrid format, accommodating both in-person and virtual participants.

Open to the public, this dynamic seminar is especially recommended for entrepreneurs and their key stakeholders, offering valuable insights to support business growth and compliance in the SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) sector.

The day will begin with an energetic speed networking session (booths are available), followed by a series of engaging presentations led by seasoned industry professionals and thought leaders. Key topics include:

Building efficient accounting workflows using artificial intelligence

Crisis management and risk mitigation

Succession planning for long-term business sustainability

Financial statement analysis essentials

Understanding the financial data banks require for business loan approvals

Updates and compliance guidance from the Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) and National Insurance Board (NIB)

And more

Participants will be eligible to earn 7.5 CPD hours.

This event represents a significant milestone for the SMP Committee and underscores BICA’s ongoing commitment to advancing professional excellence, fostering innovation, and supporting the development of small and medium-sized practitioners across The Bahamas.

In-Person Attendance – $300.00 (VAT Inclusive), discounted as follows:

$240.00 – April 7 to April 15, 2025 (20% discount)

$270.00 – April 16 to April 30, 2025 (10% discount)

$300.00 – May 1 to May 7, 2025 (no discount)

Virtual Attendance – $165.00 (VAT Inclusive)

All registration (Virtual & In-Person) will close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

BOOTH PRICES

$220.00 (VAT Inclusive), discounted as follows:

$110.00 – Now to April 30, 2025 ~ 50% discount (BICA Members)

$176.00 – Now to April 30, 2025 ~ 20% discount (Non-BICA Members)

$220.00 – After April 30, 2025 (no discount)

LIMITED SPACE AVAILABLE. BOOK YOURS TODAY!

To register for the seminar, go to: www.bicaevents.org