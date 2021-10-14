The Bahamas included in Airbnb favorite Caribbean and Latin American destinations for US travelers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas is a culturally rich nation, full of history and desirable tourist attractions. The archipelagic destination has always been sought after by visitors, and that appeal continues to increase, landing The Bahamas a number six spot on Airbnb’s recently announced top 12 Caribbean and Latin American cities for US travelers.

According to data from Airbnb, the Caribbean and Latin American region has become a trend for travelers from the US.

Based on the number of searches made on the platform, 12 of the most popular Caribbean and Latin America destinations are:

San Juan, Puerto Rico Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Tulum, Mexico Cancun, Mexico Mexico City The Bahamas Playa del Carmen, México Ensenada, Mexico Medellin, Colombia Puerto Penasco, Mexico Aruba Cartagena de Indias, Colombia

The region represents an accessible option for North American visitors, with an average cost per night of less than $150 USD.

Stephanie Ruiz, director of communication for Latin America, said: “Not only are US travelers looking for destinations that offer cultural attractions and tropical beach escapes, but many from the Caribbean and Latin community are looking to reconnect with their roots and visit their place of origin to see parents, grandparents and extended family.

“Airbnb offers the possibility of finding accommodations in both large and small cities in all parts of the region.”