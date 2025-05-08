The Bahamas has been removed from France’s list of non-cooperative states and territories in tax matters

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas has officially been removed from the Government of France’s list of Non-Cooperative States and Territories in Tax Matters (NCST), according to a decree published in the Journal officiel de la République française on April 18, 2025. This amendment to the February 12, 2010 order, made under Article 238-0 A of the French General Tax Code, recognizes The Bahamas’ ongoing efforts to uphold international standards in tax cooperation and transparency.

This marks another significant milestone in The Bahamas’ broader campaign for global tax compliance, following earlier removals from the European Union and OECD blacklists. These developments underscore the nation’s commitment to good governance, international cooperation, and regulatory alignment.

A statement from the Office of the Attorney General noted that the achievement reflects years of steady progress and strategic advocacy. The Government of The Bahamas has reaffirmed its commitment to working collaboratively with international partners, while defending its sovereignty and economic interests.