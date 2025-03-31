Watch ILTV Live
The Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality hosts national standardization strategy workshop

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – As the country aims to enhance sustainability and ensure adherence to global standards, the Bahamas Bureau of Standards and Quality hosted a national standardization strategy workshop at the Courtyard Marriott today. The workshop aimed to inform stakeholders on the latest regulations and strategies to make The Bahamas a more sustainable nation.

Senator Barry Griffin noted that the event brought together key players from various industries to focus on standards that promote eco-friendly practices, improved productivity, and long-term economic growth. The workshop also aimed to encourage collaboration between the private sector and government.

