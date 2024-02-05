The Bahamas and The United States renew pre-clearance agreement

LocalFebruary 5, 2024 at 11:45 am Jose Etienne
The Bahamas and The United States renew pre-clearance agreement

 

 

 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- U.S. officials and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed an air transport pre-clearance agreement on Monday morning which helps with the ease of travel for both U.S. and Bahamian citizens.

Officials assert that today’s signing signals 50 years of bilateral relations between both countries.

The agreement was last amended in 2010, decades after it was initially signed in 1974.

U.S. Customs officials have promised the introduction of additional U.S. customs and border entry officers to better facilitate travelers at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Jose Etienne

Jose Etienne is a broadcast reporter at Eyewitness News, having originally joined as an intern. He cites his main drive for pursuing a career in journalism as giving a voice to those who are marginalized and oppressed in society.

Leave a Reply

*