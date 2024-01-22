The Baha Mar Foundation donates $200k to launch the Calvin Morley Safe School Zone Initiative

LocalJanuary 22, 2024January 22, 2024 at 12:56 pm Jose Etienne
The Baha Mar Foundation donates $200k to launch the Calvin Morley Safe School Zone Initiative

 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Baha Mar Resort Foundation (BRF), in partnership with various government agencies, has launched the “Calvin Morley Safe School Zone Initiative,” which will focus on establishing road policies around all schools in New Providence, and Family Islands, to help make school zones less hazardous for students.

The BRF is expected to provide more than $200K to launch the initiative.

Phase 1 of the project will focus on primary schools.

The project is named after 13-year-old Calvin Morley who was struck and killed on Robinson Road while attempting to cross the street in 2012.

Tags

, , ,

About Jose Etienne

Jose Etienne is a broadcast reporter at Eyewitness News, having originally joined as an intern. He cites his main drive for pursuing a career in journalism as giving a voice to those who are marginalized and oppressed in society.

Leave a Reply

*