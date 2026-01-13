The Agency Bahamas reports record 2025 sales, honours top agents, and outlines 2026 vision

NASSAU, BAHAMAS– The Agency Bahamas closed 2025 on a high note, reporting a 68 percent year-over-year increase in overall sales, a milestone that underscores its growing influence in the Bahamian real estate market. As the firm sets its sights on 2026, it continues to recognize top-performing agents and expand its footprint across the islands.

Following a year of remarkable performance, The Agency emerged with record growth, exceptional agent performance, and a growing influence in shaping the modern Bahamian real estate market.

As part of year-end celebrations, The Agency recognized its top performers whose dedication, expertise, and results defined the company’s success in 2025. Dexter Avney was named Top Producer of the Year for his outstanding sales performance and exceptional client leadership, while James Galantis earned Runner-Up Top Producer for his consistent results and deep market knowledge. The Agency also recognized Condra Driver as Rookie of the Year, celebrating her stellar performance and rapid emergence as a rising force within the brokerage.

“These achievements represent trust earned, relationships built, and a deep understanding of what today’s buyers are seeking in The Bahamas,” said Danny Lowe, Founder and Managing Partner of The Agency Bahamas. “Our agents continue to raise the bar, and 2025 proved what’s possible when experience, innovation, and market insight align.”

Building on this momentum, The Agency is entering 2026 with ambitious growth targets and a clear vision. The firm aims to surpass $100 million in sales, expand its footprint into Eleuthera and the Abacos, and launch a new development and advisory arm designed to support investors, developers, and landowners navigating increasingly sophisticated real estate opportunities.

The Agency’s strategic roadmap aligns with broader trends shaping luxury real estate globally and locally. The Bahamas continues to stand out as a premier destination for high-net-worth buyers, driven by strong foreign demand, attractive tax advantages, and lifestyle priorities centered on privacy, wellness, and long-term legacy planning.

Millennials and Gen X buyers are increasingly driving demand, particularly for properties that support multi-generational living, accommodating both young families and aging parents. After outperforming traditional real estate in both sales and value in 2025, the luxury sector is widely expected to continue its upward trajectory in 2026. Generational wealth transfers, estimated at trillions globally, are fueling sustained interest in premium real estate as buyers seek diversification, stability, and lifestyle value. While local Bahamian markets may experience modest price growth in line with inflation, demand for high-end and lifestyle-driven properties remains robust.

Lowe added: “The Bahamas is uniquely positioned at the intersection of global wealth movement and lifestyle-driven investment. Our focus in 2026 is to be the go-to partner for buyers and investors who want not just a property, but a long-term vision for living, legacy, and growth in this market.”