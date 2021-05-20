THC ON THE MIND: PM says marijuana bill could be tabled next week

Draft amendment bill determines two ounces would carry $500 fine, not imprisonment

Minnis: As chaplain spoke about “TGH”, all I could think was “THC”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Indicating that the marijuana bill has been completed, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday he read the document on Tuesday night and expects to table the document in Parliament next week, or soon thereafter.

Before contributing to debate on a resolution to extend the emergency powers order until August 13 in the House of Assembly, Minnis said: “Mr Speaker, as I listened to Pastor Burrows (the House of Assembly chaplain) this morning and he spoke about TGH, the only thing ran across my mind was THC — the content of marijuana, having spent all night reading the marijuana bill and hoping to bring it here next week, if not, very soon after.”

Meanwhile, an earlier draft of the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill, 2021, obtained by Eyewitness News, introduces a reduction of penalties for the possession of small quantities of cannabis — two ounces or less — by providing for fixed penalties for possession and to treat a convicted person as a rehabilitated person.

The draft amendment stipulates that a person in “lawful possession” of cannabis, and who smokes the substance, cannot do so within a six feet radius of the entrance, exit, window, door or other ventilation sources of a public place, workplace or public conveyance.

Prohibited public places would include schools, sports facilities, public offices, areas specifically for use by children, beaches, parks, public swimming pools, outdoor dining and services, and other areas, such as government-occupied offices and health facilities.

Contravention of this, upon conviction, would carry a $10,000 fine or term of imprisonment not exceeding five years or both; and on summary conviction, a fine not exceeding $5,000 and a prison term not exceeding two years or both.

The draft amendment also indicates that anyone who contravenes lawful possession of the prescribed amounts of cannabis — two ounces — under the section shall not be liable to arrest or detainment, but a fixed penalty of $500.

The amendment seeks to delete all references to the term “Indian Hemp” and substitute it with “cannabis”, which is defined as all parts of any plant of the cannabis, whether growing or not; all parts of the plant from which the resin has not been extracted; the resin, any extract or tincture; as well as every compound, manufacture, salt, derivative, mixture or preparation of any plant, but does not include hemp.

The amendment makes reference to the provisions for an import, transport and export license under the “Medicinal Cannabis Act, 2021”.

A person who has “dangerous drugs” in their possession with intent to supply to another in contravention of the provision of the act would be liable upon conviction on information to a fine not exceeding $500,000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 30 years, or both, according to the document.

If the offense takes place within a mile of a school, the person shall be liable upon summary conviction to a fine of $250,000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding seven years or both.

Intention to supply applies to anyone carrying “two or more packets containing dangerous drugs, or a quantity of dangerous drugs in excess of such quantity as may be prescribed in regard to that drug”.

Those under the age of 18 or over 18 and who appear to be dependent on such drugs shall be referred to the National Council for Drug Abuse or such other body as the minister may prescribe, according to the draft amendment.