‘THAT’S NOT WHO I AM’: Urban Renewal minister on defense against ‘political victimization’ accusations

Rahming says she has no power to fire anyone; suggests opposition leader just trying to advance his political career

Social services minister confirms reversal of decision to “displace” 40 Urban Renewal employees

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of State with responsibility for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming yesterday denied claims that she has verbally abused and intimidated Urban Renewal employees amidst a “restructuring” of the organization.

Rahming was responding to accusations raised by newly elected Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard that she has been “politically victimizing” employees at the organization.

Pintard indicated that some staff members claimed they were faced with mistreatment, including expulsion from offices, changed locks and discontinuation of services to the public.

However, speaking to reporters on the matter outside Parliament yesterday, Rahming said: “That’s is not true. That’s not who I am. That never happened.

“Most persons would do what they can to get to the next level in their political career and so the intimidation, the lies and the slander, I’m somewhat not surprised at all.”

Rahming also dismissed claims of termination and dismissal of employees at Urban Renewal.

“I have no power to terminate anyone. I never did. I never told anyone they are fired or they have to go. I never did that,” she said.

“As it relates to political victimization, the accusation, it’s untrue.

“We sat at the table with the administration and management. We sat collectively. We spoke. We said what’s going to happen, what processes must be taken place in order to facilitate the total restructuring of Urban Renewal, and so none of this should be a surprise.

It has nothing to do with political victimization because, in the process, you will find that there are persons from all political divides who are a part of the restructuring, whether it’s favorable or unfavorable. – Lisa Rahming

“It is all in the best interest of the organization and moving its mandate forward.”

Pintard said in a statement last week that he met with Social Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe over the issues and was assured they would be addressed urgently and the proper process will be carried out as it relates to any staffing adjustments or review of employment contracts.

Wilchcombe confirmed with Eyewitness News that the meeting did in fact take place and indicated that the decision to displace some 40 Urban Renewal employees has been reversed.

“I assured him that all that [was] heard. We’ve now reversed in the sense that they were not terminations but a few were an error in judgment, an error in the approaches that were taken and made at the time,” he said.

“But there were no terminations.”

Wilchcombe said there are individuals in Urban Renewal whose contracts have ended but officials are currently reviewing those posts.

Asked yesterday about the status of those workers who were ordered to return to their post, Rahming said: “I’m not certain with the comeback because I don’t recall anyone being placed out. The centers were under sanitization. They had to be sanitized.”

She added: “As politicians, we need to do away with the political shenanigans. It’s about the people. It’s not about us.”