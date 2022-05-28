THANKS FOR THAT: Local poultry producer commends government over electricity relief

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A well-known Abaco-based poultry producer yesterday commended the government for its decision to assist local poultry producers by lowering their electricity costs, and forewarning regarding its plans to lower the duty on imported poultry.

Lance Pinder, Abaco Big Bird’s general manager told Eyewitness News that he met with the government to discuss the impact that lowering duty rates would have on his business.

“They were concerned about not damaging my business and were trying to offset any harm that might come to me,” he said.

“It is commendable that they talked to me about it beforehand.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis said during his budget communication on Wednesday that the government wishes to expand local production of agriculture products. He noted that local production of chicken is less than five percent of total consumption.

Davis said the government will provide support to local poultry producers by assisting in lowering the cost of electricity, a primary input cost in organized poultry production.



“They’re going to do stuff with my electricity to offset any damage,” Pinder said.

“We’re still rebuilding. I don’t have a whole lot of production going on right now and they don’t want to harm me. It’s a big step in a different direction. I had never seven thought that the government would do something like that.

“I don’t think the duty rate reduction will harm me a whole lot,” Pinder added.