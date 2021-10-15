“TESTING WORKS”: Doctor’s Hospital at just under 700K COVID tests to date; positivity rate lower for regular testers

“Testing was clearly tied to the opening of the economy”

DHHS plans to open 30-bed hospital on GB next fall

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Doctor’s Hospital has conducted just under 700,000 COVID-19 tests and found that positivity rates were three times lower for people engaged in weekly employer-mandated testing programs, according to a top executive.

Dennis Deveaux, Doctor’s Hospital’s chief financial officer, while addressing the Abaco Business Outlook yesterday, noted that the BISX-listed healthcare provider will be closing on one million tests conducted very soon.

According to Deveaux, the hospital found that the primary reason for testing was for businesses seeking to safely reopen, and secondly for people looking to travel outside the Bahamas or to The Bahamas with a testing mandate at their resort.

“Testing was clearly tied to the opening of the economy,” said Deveaux.

“For businesses who engaged their associates in a form of regular testing every five to seven days, their positivity rate was actually three times lower than folks testing outside of such programs.

“That’s a significant statement for the importance of self-screening on an ongoing basis as we look to manage the economic recovery with COVID still with us.”

Deveaux noted that Doctor’s Hospital plans to publish a research paper on its findings.

“Testing works and we have been pleased to deliver this service at market-leading prices to the Bahamian public,” said Deveaux.

Deveaux also commented on the hospital’s plans to open a 30-bed hospital on Grand Bahama by fall 2022.

“We expect that our facility will be the leading medical facility in the country and a referral source for complex cases in the Caribbean,” he said.