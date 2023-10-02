Terrifying Ordeal: Passenger door opens mid-air on early morning Flamingo Air flight

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Passengers onboard an early morning Flamingo Air flight heading to Staniel Cay got quite a scare after the aircraft’s passenger door opened shortly after take-off.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) reported that it is presently investigating an “occurrence” that took place around 8:30 am Monday involving a Beech 99 aircraft with Bahamas registration C6-MMK. Reports state that the aircraft, operated by Flamingo Air Ltd departed the Lynden Pindling Int’l Airport with 17 persons on board en route to the Staniel Cay Airport, Exuma.

Shortly after departure however, the aircraft’s passenger door opened in flight. The aircraft was able to return to LPIA safely without further incident.