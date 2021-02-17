Tennis tournament held in honor of husband and wife killed in Christmas Day car crash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The tennis community showed overwhelming support of the tournament organized and sponsored by the executive board of the National Tennis Centre (NTC) to aid the family of the late Brent Johnson and Eulona Dean.

Johnson and Dean were killed in a car accident around 6pm on Christmas day, with their daughters who were also in the car having been hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) noted that the husband and wife were both previously directors on the NTC board who have made tremendous contributions to tennis in The Bahamas.

The tournament, which was held over the weekend, was only a small token of the tennis community’s love and appreciation for “these two wonderful individuals who have passed”.

Over 100 matches were played over the weekend in the Johnsons’ honor, with participants ranging from as young as eight to over 60 showing their support and playing some great tennis.

A BLTA statement read: “We miss Brent and Eulona and we will continue to honor their memory. The Johnsons’ daughters, Kinza and Sarni, will always have our love and support.

“If you did not have an opportunity to donate, you can still do so directly to the account of Kinza Johnson at Commonwealth Bank Transit #21106, Account #7066053359.

“To all those who have participated, volunteered and supported, thanks again for your show of love!”

Winners and runners-up were declared in 18 categories, with sportsmanship medals also being awarded.

For more information, visit the BLTA’s Facebook page @bslta.