Ten young people receive pardons from Commissioner

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Ten (10) junior and senior high students who were arrested by authorities for various crimes have been pardoned by Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander, who encouraged students to “be an agent of change moving forward.”

The group of school-aged students graduated from “2nd Chance”, a two-week program spearheaded by the Royal Bahamas Police Force which seeks to redirect at-risk students away from engaging in anti-social and criminal behaviors.

Some of the high-school students who received a 2nd chance from officials on Friday morning were reportedly facing gun possession, drug possession and assault charges.

One of the graduates, according to officials, was caught with a high powered weapon.

Prime Minister Philip Davis asserted that students were deserving of another opportunity at life, noting that “no matter what happened in the past, today is a new beginning.”

Students were also challenged by Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin to “learn from their mistakes” to resume being productive school students, and citizens of the country.