Ten-year-old chef serves up a victory with innovative vegan dishes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A water leak at her station in the newly renovated kitchen at LW Young Junior High School did not deter 10-year-old Amina Eneas, a student of Akhepran International Academy, from grabbing the top spot in the 2022 Bahamas Young Chef Culinary Competition.

Her guava-infused jasmine rice dish (topped with pigeon pattie), lemon no-bake vegan cheesecake and triple-layered lemon walnut cookie with guava cheesecake filling on crispy banana leaf coils won first place in the New Providence District.

Chef Joel Johnson, one of six judges, heaped praises on her performance.

“Her bean pattie was really good: I watched you try it, taste it, messed it up, restarted it, corrected it at least twice – before she finally put it on a plate. The rice flavor was awesome; the salsa was on point. The presentation was clean, simple. This is the type of stuff that want to I see as an appetizer in a restaurant.”

Johnson said he was “completely shocked” by Amina’s dessert. “The fact that you made all of these sauces was impressive. I was not expecting the flavors. When she told me it was an avocado mousse I was expecting something completely different. When I tasted it I was thoroughly impressed.

He also praised Amina for her presentation (plating) and the flavor in her dishes. “You have a lot of growing to do, so I can only imagine that it gets better,” Johnson added.

Chef Clement Williams agreed.

“The flavors, texture, and combination — I could not believe you were 10 years old and so calm,” he said.

“You worked in water, you were at a disadvantage, everything started leaking and running from you but you stayed right there. Your poise for a 10-year-old was way beyond expectation.”

Eneas received 910 points, beating out four students. The aspiring chef and doctor (surgeon or gynecologist) has advanced to the national round of the junior division set for the week of November 7.

Rishantae Spence of A.F. Adderley placed second; Deja Taylor, a student of Queen’s College, and Destiny Cleare of L.W. Young Junior High School earned a statistical tie for third place; and Ezra Pinder, a student of S.C. McPherson Junior High School finished fourth.

Amina, whose Mom coached her to success, said she felt “great” and was “happy” that the contest was over.

“I put a lot of time and work into it and practiced the two dishes until very late into the night,” she said.

Raquel Turnquest—Education Officer, Family, and Consumer Science Unit—dubbed the contestants the “future of culinary arts” in the country.

She also acknowledged Krizzia Williams, who represented Robin Hood Flour and Mahatma Rice, which sponsored the 30th edition of the contest along with the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training.

The students were required to use any of the rice and flour products to design, prepare, cook and present their dishes based on the theme “Bahamian Culinary Arts: Sustainability Across Land and Sea.”

The judges for the competition were Chef Michael Adderley, Chef Addiemae Farrington, Chef Celeste Smith, Chef Joel Johnson, and Chef Clement Williams.