Ten people survive aircraft emergency landing in N. Bimini

June 23, 2024 Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Ten people, on board a Cessna 208 aircraft on floats, survived an emergency landing in North Bimini on Sunday afternoon.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) revealed that it has opened an investigation into “an occurrence that took place around 3:00 pm Sunday afternoon in North Bimini which involved a Cessna 208 aircraft on floats with United States registration N384TA.”

The AAIA said, “Preliminary information received indicates that an emergency landing was executed after a loss of power was observed.”

”There were no reported injuries to the ten (10) persons on board.”

