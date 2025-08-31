Temporary power solutions being assessed for Andros following power disruption

ANDROS, BAHAMAS — Efforts are actively underway to restore electricity supply to the Fresh Creek area following a fire early Sunday morning that impacted the local power station, according to a press release issued by the Bahamas Power and Light Company.

Marvin Green, Regional Manager for the Northern Region, Family Island Division said in a statement that teams are currently assessing options to feed electricity from a nearby station to bring relief to affected customers as restoration continues.

“We do have intentions to try and feed from the other North Station,” Green said.

The fire, which occurred shortly after 6:00 a.m., resulted in the complete loss of a trailer unit and one of the building sheds but has since been contained from spreading to the main generation facility.

Green confirmed that additional support and resources are being mobilized from sister islands and external vendors to accelerate the restoration process.

Consumers are being encouraged to monitor company channels and social media pages for updates.