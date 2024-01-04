Temporary bridge installation over Grand Bahamian Way announced

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- —The Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs is advising the public that a pipeline bridge will be installed over Grand Bahamian Way for approximately eight weeks.

The work is expected to begin on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Grand Bahamian Way will be closed to traffic.

The motoring public is further advised that a temporary road diversion will be in place from 2 am to 4 am while the horizontal overhead pipeline crossing is being installed. During the diversion hours, drivers were advised that road barriers would be placed across Grand Bahamian Way and traffic managers would be in place. In addition, light towers and police officers will be on hand.

The project will be undertaken by Grand Bahama Shipyard. The Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs and the Grand Bahama Port Authority are stakeholders in the project, as they are shared regulators of the Fishing Hole Road.