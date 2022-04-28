Teens benefit from BTC’s “Future Tech Stars” program

All expense paid 20-week tech & literacy course for girls

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Over forty Bahamian teen girls aspiring to pursue careers in the field of tech, are one step ahead in realizing their dreams.

BTC through its parent company Liberty Latin America (LLA) is affording them an exciting opportunity to learn more about the field of technology, specifically coding and web development.

The “Future Tech Stars” program was launched in partnership with the Society of Women Coders as part of the company’s International Women’s Day initiatives. Girls in ICT Day (GICT) will be recognized this week and the Future Tech Stars is focused on supporting the next generation of girls and young women in the field of technology.

BTC CEO Andre Foster said: “Future Tech Stars is an awesome initiative that our parent company, LLA introduced. We are providing young women with a unique opportunity to learn more about tech and the endless opportunities that this field has to offer. What’s even better is that they’re benefitting from this exposure in a global environment, interacting with peers from the Caribbean and Latin America. This is just another way that we are investing in our youth and doing our part to build a better future for The Bahamas.”

“Women only make up 28 percent of the current global workforce in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), and men still vastly outnumber women majoring in most STEM fields in college. The gender gaps are still high in some of the fastest-growing and highest-paid jobs of the future. So, I can’t stress how important this program is.”

During the 20-week program, 800 participants will learn about digital and crypto literacy, web development, and programming in python. Young women between the ages of 13 and 16, who are relatives or friends of BTC employees were able to apply for the all-expense paid 20-week virtual course. They were each allowed to invite a friend to also participate in the program.

The program kicked off two weeks ago, and students are enjoying it.

Nyah Seymour, a junior high school student said: “I’ve recently become very intrigued with technology, and I knew the Future Tech Stars program would be a great opportunity to explore this curiosity. I’m looking forward to learning how to code and create websites. I plan to become a web designer and I’m looking at other options in the field of coding and robotics.”

Ariel Johnson, a budding animator said, “My cousin convinced me that I could further my knowledge of technology and the opportunities that are out there. I’m really looking forward to learning how to build websites. I want to become an artist, a writer and I want to animate my books. The program is really awesome.”

Girls in ICT Day will be celebrated globally on April 18th. BTC will be featuring colleagues that have devoted over 25-years to the telecoms industry.

The company will also partner with the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) and the other telecom providers who will host a special session for teens.