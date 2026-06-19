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Teen undergoes surgery after Boyd Road shooting as police search for masked gunman

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NASSAU,BAHAMAS: Police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly occurred on Thursday, 18th June 2026, which resulted in the hospitalization of an 18-year-old male.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 12:30 p.m., police received information that a male had arrived at the hospital via private vehicle suffering from gunshot injuries. Officers from the Mobile Division responded to the hospital, where they spoke with the victim.

The victim reported that sometime around 8:00 a.m., while in the Boyd Road area, he was approached by a masked male who discharged several gunshots in his direction. Upon realizing he had been shot, the victim fled the scene.

Medical personnel confirmed that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back, with the projectile exiting through the front of his abdomen. At the time of this report, he was undergoing surgery.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist with this investigation. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

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