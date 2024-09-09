Teen motorcyclist dies in accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A young teen motorcyclist is the country’s latest traffic fatality after reportedly colliding with a black Ford Explorer Jeep in the West Bay Street area Sunday evening.

According to Police Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, the jeep driver was traveling north on West Bay Street near Coral Drive when he turned on his left turning signal in an attempt to enter a parking lot.

As he attempted to turn, the driver reportedly felt a collision, and he witnessed a motorcyclist crash into a nearby residence’s gate.

Police reported that the motorcyclist was found unresponsive and without a helmet.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.